Tripura Gramin Bank’s Total Business Escalated By 2.50 Percent; Net Profit declined

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2022: Tripura Gramin Bank under the Punjab National Bank (earlier United Bank of India) registered escalation of total business by 2.50 percent which is Rs 10530.77 crore as on March 31, 2022 from Rs 10273.71 crore as on March 31, 2021. However, the bank registered a decline in the net profit of Rs 143.14 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 200.03 crore in 2020-21 FY.

“With CD ratio of 36.44 percent, the total business grew by 3.40 percent which is Rs 10530.77 crore as on March 31 last from Rs 10273.71 crore as on March 31, 2021. The deposit increased by 5.28 percent”, said Tripura Gramin Bank’s outgoing chairman Mahendra Mohan Goswami in presence of Bank’s new chairman Satyendra Singh here at Agartala on Friday.

Goswami said “Deposit increased by 1.97% Year-on-Year basis to Rs 7718.34 crore as on March 31, 2022 from Rs 7569.57 crore as on March 31, 2021. The operating profit increased to Rs 282.40 crore as on March 31, 2022 from Rs 260.25 crore as on March 31, 2021 registering a substantial growth of 8.51%.”

“The bank disbursed Rs 1369.49 crore under different lending schemes during the financial year 2021-22. The share of CASA (Current and Savings Account) is 53.65% of total deposit as on March 31, 2022. The Return on Asset (RoA) stood at 1.34% as on March 31, 2022.”

Citing non-performing assets issue, Chairman said “Gross NPA stood at Rs 187.42 crore which is 6.66% of the total advance of the bank as on March 31, 2022, which was Rs 223.15 crore as on March 31, 2021. The bank has made a cumulative provision of Rs 190.62 crore against outstanding NPA of Rs 187.42 Crore. The Net NPA of our bank is 0% and in last financial year also it was 0%.”

“CRAR (Capital to Risk Asset Ratio) is 29.18% which is very high as compared to minimum regulatory requirement of 9% as per Basel III norms and it means our capital is high as compared to its risk asset. A high capital adequacy ratio is considered safe and likely to meet its financial obligation easily”, he also added.

The Bank is operating in eight districts of Tripura State with its Head Office at Agartala. The bank has three Regional Offices functioning at Agartala under West Tripura district, Udaipur under South Tripura district and Kailashahar under North Tripura district, 148 Branches and 14 Ultra Small Branches (USB) across Tripura. This bank has 33 numbers of ATM’s across the state comprising 25 in rural areas, four each in semi-urban and urban areas.

TGB’s outgoing chairman further added “In the financial year of 2021-22, MSME advances stood at Rs 731.59 Crore which is 26.01% of the total advance, Agriculture advances stood at Rs 801.30 crore which is 28.49% of the total advance, the total Priority Sector advances stood at Rs 2286.49 crore which is 81.30% of the total advance against the regulatory requirement of 75% of total advances, Education loan stands at Rs 18.60 crore, advance for Women Entrepreneurs stands at Rs 698.15 crore, advance for Minority Community stands at Rs 186.02 crore.”