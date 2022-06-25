‘108 Emergency Response Ambulance Service Project’ Completes 1-Yr In Arunachal; CM Lauds Team For Unwavering Efforts 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu lauded the dedicated team behind ‘108 Emergency Response Ambulance Service Project’ for their unwavering and tireless efforts to steer the initiative in successfully delivering one-year service in Arunachal Pradesh.

This emergency Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance service launched under the National Health Mission (NHM), initially comprised of fleet of 53 ambulances positioned across 21 districts of the frontier state; has now enhanced to 88.

It is equipped with basic life-support equipment, emergency medicines; alongwith a trained emergency medical technician and trained pilot as first responder.

This service has attended 3417 cases of various types within a year; informed the CM.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “Dear Team 108 Emergency Response Ambulance Service Project – Congratulations for having successfully completed one-year service in #ArunachalPradesh. By attending to 3417 cases of various types in a year, you have done an excellent job by serving people. Keep up the good work.”

As per official statement, the ambulance service has served various critical emergency cases, including – 805 pregnancy-related cases, 561 road-traffic accident cases, 303 non-vehicular trauma cases, 185 COVID-19 related cases with an average handling time of less than 90 seconds & average response time of 12:52 minutes. Till now, 20 babies have also been delivered in these ambulances.