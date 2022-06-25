Arunachal Pradesh : East Siang DA Issues Advisory; Urges People To Avoid Venturing Into Siang River, Streams 

NET Web Desk

The East Siang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a warning to residents, to avoid venturing into the Siang river and streams for purposes such as – swimming, fishing, collecting driftwood, etc, during the monsoon season.

The low-lying communities residing along both banks of the river, including – Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer areas, have been advised to be cautious during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the lifting of tree logs, bamboo clamps and any other uprooted vegetative materials delivered downstream by the river, has also been restricted, since they Act as a natural flood control system.

Anyone found violating the order must face appropriate legal consequences under section 188 IPC and other pertinent regulations.

In case of any emergency or unforeseen circumstances, citizens have been instructed to contact the control room (0368-2222333), the DC (0368-2222340/ 2222222), the DEOC (10779 (toll-free), the DDMO (9436220356), the Pasighat PS OC (84148-13836), the SP (0368-2222/2224001/4002), the DSP (943629904), or the fire service (8257923145), in case of any eventuality or emergency.