Assam : Dibrugarh DC Inspects Ongoing Erosion Along ‘Bogibeel Chalkhowa Mising Village’ 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh – Biswajit Pegu today visited the ‘Bogibeel Chalkhowa Mising’ hamlet to inspect the ongoing erosion.

Bogibeel Chalkhowa Mising Gaon falls under the Moran Legislative Assembly constituency of Dibrugarh district.

Addressing the mediapersons, Pegu said, “We will start taking precautionary measures to stop the massive erosion. Meanwhile, the concerned matter has also been discussed with Water Resource Department and requested to undertake necessary safety precautions.”

The Brahmaputra river has been coming closer to the village since last year. Many houses were washed away till date, due to the ongoing erosion.

The local populace also expressed their current situation and hardships with the DC; and encouraged him to act immediately for safeguarding the hamlet.