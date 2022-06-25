Assam : Forest Department Calls-For Inspection Of Microchips Implanted Along Captive Elephants 

NET Web Desk

In light of numerous animal trafficking incidences, the Assam Forest Department has called-for inspection of the microchips on captive elephants along Assam.

According to a notification issued by the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) reads, “It is learnt that several captive elephants of Assam origin are being used for illegal activities, such as – dragging of illicitly felled timber and also that several of those elephants could not carry microchip.”

“In view of the above, it has been directed that all such elephant registered in the respective division but currently being kept in the neighbouring state of Assam like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura & Meghalaya are required to be produced in the respective division for examining for a microchip and if found without any microchip for all such elephant DNA progeny test must be carried out,” – added the PCCF (Wildlife).

The notification also stated that if an elephant owner does not comply with the order within 90 (ninety) days, the elephant may be taken immediately and returned to the State (Assam).

Its worthy to note that top forest officials in Odisha previously claimed that elephants from Assam were being “smuggled” to Gujarat using phoney NOCs, that were obtained by using fraudulent signatures.