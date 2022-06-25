Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Examination Results Will Be Announced On June 27 : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 final examination result 2022, on June 27.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today confirmed the news. “Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results” – he wrote.

Once released, students can assess their HS Science, Commerce and Arts stream results on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and other websites. Students can check their grades online using their roll numbers.

Its worthy to note that the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) recently announced the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2022 and the Assam High Madrasa (AHM) Examination. The overall pass percentage of the HSLC examination & High Madrasa Examination has been recorded at 56.49% & 54.73 per cent respectively.