Centre Initiated Measures To Introduce Flights Between Agartala, Kailashahar Under UDAN Scheme 

NET Web Desk

The central government has initiated required measures to introduce flight service from Agartala to Kailashahar in Unakoti district; with an intent to cater to the needs of Tripura’s two districts.

In accordance with the procedure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already established a new terminal building at Kailashahar Airport.

According to the Tripura Government’s Principal Secretary of Transport Department – LH Darlong, “The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sent a letter to the state administration, outlining its intention to launch flight service between Agartala and Kailashahar Airport, as part of the Udan project. We are actively analyzing the plan.”

He claimed that despite the establishment of Kailashahar Airport’s new terminal building, the runway which was severely damaged by the flood in 2018, is unsuitable for carrying-out flight operations.

“Since the matter came to our attention, we will raise the issue with the AAI authority to have the damaged runway at Kailashahar repaired, so that 12-seater flights can be introduced,” he said.

The Tripura government had approached the MoCA to introduce flight operations from Agartala to Kailashahar, so that people residing along Unakoti and the North district could access the aviation service; added Darlong.