Coordinate Efforts To Ensure Developmental Projects – Streamlined Across Districts : Arunachal Pradesh MP – Tapir Gao 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal East MP – Tapir Gao has called-for collective efforts to ensure that developmental efforts across the districts are streamlined.

During a review meeting with the government officials and legislators on Friday, Gao reviewed the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in the districts; and appealed the officers to “act with responsibility for ensuring timely delivery of benefits of the government’s schemes among masses.”

He emphasized on proper implementation of welfare schemes like – PM Matru Vandana Yojana, the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Dulari Kanya Yojana for the benefit of women and children.

“No one should be deprived of the schemes due to lack of knowledge about the schemes,” Gao mentioned.

“We have to collaborate as ‘Team Arunachal’ to ensure that CSS is widely implemented throughout the state and that the ministry’s online portal accurately reflects the progress of work being done across each district,” he said.

The legislators emphasized the necessity of expanding bank branches across the state and the enhancement of services offered by banks, particularly the State Bank of India (SBI).

“Banks are delaying or rejecting numerous applications for credit-linked programmes, which is preventing the implementation of the various plans,” – Gao continued.

The DCs present at the meeting noted how efficiently districts have performed, in terms of putting various government schemes into action.

Meanwhile, the RD Director Kego Jilen made a presentation on the implementation of central schemes in the state, and MoRD representative Dhirendra Kumar spoke on the findings of the monitoring team of the MoRD during its visit to the districts.