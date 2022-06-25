COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 35 New Cases; 18.82% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 35 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.82%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 142. While, a total of 2,28,840 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 702 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 186 samples were tested on June 24, 2022, out of which 15 samples belonged to males, while 20 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,996. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test identified 2 positive cases and Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 12 positive cases. While, TrueNat identified 1 positive case.