Environmental Laws Lack Implementation : Meghalaya HC Chief Justice – Sanjib Banerjee 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court (HC) – Sanjib Banerjee stressed on the need of environmental protection and wildlife conservation, and therefore expressed grave concern over the lack of implementing environmental protection laws.

Addressing an orientation programme on forest and wildlife conservation laws hosted for the judiciary of Meghalaya, Banerjee noted that “we cannot fight nature and survive. While the earth has been in existence for over 4 billion years and humans for about 300,000 years, the latter has destroyed more than 3 million species satisfying their needs.”

Justice Banerjee said that even though there are numerous laws to safeguard the environment, they are not been put into practice.

However, he emphasized the importance of implementing environmental protection laws, while acknowledging the judiciary’s significant contributions into matters, associated with the conservation of environment & wildlife.

Pointing out the burgeoning tourist industry in Meghalaya, Banerjee reiterated the need for plans and policies for sustainable growth of the industry, so that the pristine beauty of Meghalaya is not destroyed like other hill stations across the country.

He claimed that human arrogance, triggered by intelligence and advancement, had caused individuals to lose their instinct to live in harmony with the natural world.