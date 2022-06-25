Manipur : IED Explosion Near Agriculture Director’s Residence; Rocks Imphal 

NET Web Desk

In a sensational occurrence, another IED explosion rocked Imphal on Friday; at around 9:40 PM. The explosion took place at the Tera Sapam Leirak, a residential area in Imphal West.

The blast took place outside the residence of Agricultural Department Director – N Gojendro Singh. However, fortunately no casualties have been reported from the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, the Manipur Police personnel immediately rushed to the scene and cordoned-off the area.

An investigation is underway into the incident; informed the security forces.