Manipur : Large Stockpile Of Cough Syrups Seized From Imphal East; 60-Yrs-Old Woman Held

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police have confiscated a large stash of cough syrups from the possession of a 60-yrs-old woman in Keshtrigao Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district.

The woman identified as – Yumkhaibam Sherabhanu, hails from Kshetrigao Mayai Leikai in Imphal East.

According to reports, the police team conducted random frisking and checking of the suspected passersby at Keshtrigao Mayai Leikai. During the raid, Sherabhanu was detained and thorough examination recovered 174 cough syrup bottles, concealed in a box wrapped with a white cloth.