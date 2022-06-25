Meghalaya : Nongstoin Legislator – M Byrsat Expresses Concern Over Rise In Drug Users

NET Web Desk

The Nongstoin legislator – M Byrsat has expressed concern over the rise in drug users along West Khasi Hills district, a challenge which had adversely affected the society.

Addressing a programme in line with the upcoming ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on June 26; an event was organized on Friday at Market Complex New Nongstoin of West Khasi Hills District.

The programme was themed on ‘Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises’. It was organised by the office of the District Social Welfare office in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, West Khasi Hills District Police and the Khasi Students Union (KSU).

“The fight against drug misuse urgently requires the cooperation of parents, school administrators, Durbar, police, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs),” – informed the MLA.

Byrsat further exhorted the youths to reject drugs and abstain from all forms of antisocial evils.

Its worthy to note that the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ is marked on June 26 every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of transforming a world – free from drug abuse.