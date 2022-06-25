Mizoram : Large Stash Of Foreign-Liquor Confiscated From Zokhawthar 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles today recovered Foreign-Origin Liquor worth of Rs 54,000 from Zokhawthar along the Indo-Myanmar Border of Champhai district.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched an operation along the region; and recovered a massive stash of Foreign-Origin Liquor from the region.

According to official statement issued by the Assam Rifles, these recovered items included – 99 Bottles of Soju Alcoholic Beverage; 48 cans of Dagon beer; 24 cans of ABC beer.

These seized items were handed-over to the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, District for further legal proceedings.

In another event, the Aizawl Battalion today recovered 6400 kgs of Areca Nuts concealed in 80 bags at Hnahlan village. The approximate cost of the seized items is estimated to be more than Rs. 32 lakhs.

The seized items have been handed over to the Champhai Police Department for further legal proceedings.