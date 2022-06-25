Mizoram : NIA Conduct Raids At 5 Locations; In Connection With Seizure Of Explosives 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids across 5 locations in Aizawl, Champhai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram on Friday, in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives, along with Indian and Myanmarese currency – consignment meant for a Myanmar-based outfit.

According to official statement, the search is associated with the recovery of 2,421.12 kg explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, as well as Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in Zawnling area under the Tipa police station.

This consignment was intended for the Myanmar-based outfit – Chin National Front (CNF), a group who are currently stockpiling weapons and ammunition, in an effort to overthrow the Myanmar Government.

The case was initially registered on January 21 at the Tipa police station in Saiha district and was re-registered by the NIA on March 21.

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents have also been confiscated; informed the agency.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.