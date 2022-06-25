PM Modi’s Leadership Expanded BJP’s Social & Geographical Landscape : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that PM Modi’s leadership has expanded the social & geographical landscape of ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the book launch ceremony of ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in Guwahati, the Assam CM hailed the Prime Minister for transforming Gujarat into a model of development by bringing qualitative change in every sector of the state.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including Olympian – PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das; playback singer – Papon, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Modi ji has made significant contribution to the rise of BJP. In 2013, BJP had 4 CMs of its own & 1 CM of NDA alliance. Today,BJP has 12 CMs on its own & 6 CMs of allied parties. It offers a yardstick of how Modi ji’s leadership has expanded BJP’s social & geographical landscape.”

Mentioning about the book, Sarma asserted that ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ is an incredible scholarly book that chronicles PM Modi’s two-decade-long eventful political journey and the contemporary Indian political scenario.

“This book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji. I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji’s inspiring personality.” – he added.

