PM Modi’s Leadership Expanded BJP’s Social & Geographical Landscape : Assam CM 

- NET Web Desk
The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that PM Modi’s leadership has expanded the social & geographical landscape of ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Addressing the book launch ceremony of ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in Guwahati, the Assam CM hailed the Prime Minister for transforming Gujarat into a model of development by bringing qualitative change in every sector of the state.
The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including Olympian – PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das; playback singer – Papon, among others.
Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Modi ji has made significant contribution to the rise of BJP. In 2013, BJP had 4 CMs of its own & 1 CM of NDA alliance. Today,BJP has 12 CMs on its own & 6 CMs of allied parties. It offers a yardstick of how Modi ji’s leadership has expanded BJP’s social & geographical landscape.”
Modi ji has made significant contribution to the rise of BJP. In 2013, BJP had 4 CMs of its own & 1 CM of NDA alliance. Today,BJP has 12 CMs on its own & 6 CMs of allied parties. It offers a yardstick of how Modi ji’s leadership has expanded BJP's social & geographical landscape. pic.twitter.com/yM2ox313GV
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
Mentioning about the book, Sarma asserted that ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ is an incredible scholarly book that chronicles PM Modi’s two-decade-long eventful political journey and the contemporary Indian political scenario.
Honoured to be part of the state wide launch of "[email protected] – Dreams Meet Delivery", an incredible scholarly book that chronicles our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's two-decade-long eventful political journey and the contemporary Indian political scenario. pic.twitter.com/9ASXd2ozRY
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
“This book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji. I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji’s inspiring personality.” – he added.
This book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji.
I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji's inspiring personality.#Modiat20 pic.twitter.com/0Ei01mxTAH
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
The book will enable readers to know more about the towering personality of Modi ji and his vision for a #NewIndia which is responsible for unleashing a new socio-economic-academic and cultural empowerment narrative in the nation. pic.twitter.com/QDRTnoqC5j
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
He further remarked that “this book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji. I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji’s inspiring personality.”
This book has several articles written by eminent personalities who have closely known Modi ji.
I request the publisher to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam to know more about Modi ji's inspiring personality.#Modiat20 pic.twitter.com/0Ei01mxTAH
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022