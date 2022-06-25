Tripura Government Promoting Earthen Products; Sustainable Alternative To Plastic Items : Education Minister – Ratanlal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government is leaving no-stone unturned in promoting earthen products as a replacement to the use of plastic-made and paper-made products for regular usage, said Education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday in his assembly constituency.

Following the 10-days training programme organized by the Tripura Village Industries and Khadi Board, a cluster of 40 artisans were trained Mohanpur assembly constituency under West Tripura district and distributed ported machines among them on Friday.

Addressing the mediapersons, Nath remarked that “Due to the harsh impact on the environment, the usage of plastic is declining over the years. At present, the people of elite class prefer to use Earthen Products like cups and tumblers and even the three-star to five-star category hotels are serving water and tea on Earthen cups as customers choice this the most. This popularity had gained the significance of clay artisans financially.”

“Besides, the environmental aspect, the demand for these products have increased which created employment opportunities for the clay artisans. The state government in collaboration with the Khadi Board organized a ten day training module for the artists on completion of which they are receiving a porter machine free of cost to ensure that they can enhance the production to cope up with the market demand,” Minister said.

Pradeep Rudra Paul, master trainer appointed by the Tripura Khadi Board said that a dedicated institution for training of clay artisans to be set up soon at Mohanpur.

He also said “Once upon a time, the demand of earthen products that died, but now it is reviving in the markets. The porter machines distributed among the artisans will help them increase the production of earthen utensils like pitcher, cups, tumblers etc. in manifolds.”