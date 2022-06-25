Tripura Left Front Demands Three-Layer Security Arrangements On Counting Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 25, 2022 : Tripura’s Left Front convenor and former MP Narayan Kar on Saturday wrote a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding three-layer security arrangements during counting of votes on Sunday.

Kar demanded tight security arrangements for all counting stations, especially in Umakanta Academy in the state capital, where vote counting for Agartala and Bardowali seats will be done.

The veteran CPI-M leader in his letter cited that according to the feedback from reliable sources, the ruling BJP would try to overpower all the counting halls, especially in two counting halls in Agartala town.

He also highlighted that the ruling BJP backed supporters may capture the hall driving out the opposition parties’ counting agents to manipulate the election results in their favour in league with some of their ‘cohort’ police officials.

With the apprehension of booth capturing, Kar demanded a three-layer security ring to be set up round the Counting Halls with Central Para Military Force. Uninterrupted CCTV cameras with coverage of the entire hall to be ensured in all the counting halls and utmost care to be taken against disruption of its functioning.

The Left Front state convenor also demanded that all the Counting Agents verify their authenticity with Photo Identity Card and no unauthorized persons are to be allowed to enter inside the Counting hall on the counting day.

The total voting turnout for EVMs stood at 78.58 percent, out of the total 1,89,032 eligible electorates comprising 95,389 females and 93,638 males.

The polls were held amidst tight security in 221 polling stations comprising 111 in urban and 110 in rural areas.