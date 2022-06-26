Assam : Mizoram-Based Youth Association Sends 15,000 Litres Of Packaged-Drinking Water To Flood-Ravaged Silchar

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Due to the ongoing flood catastrophe, people stranded in Silchar town are having trouble getting access to drinking water. The Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) has made the decision to offer bottled water to the stranded residents, in light of the deluge.

In line with the endeavour, the NGO today delivered 1183 cases of bottled-water (approx 15,000 litres) to the trapped residents.

The President of Central YMA – R. Lalngheta today flagged-off 9 vehicles, carrying the drinking water.

Meanwhile, 31 branches of YMA, belonging to different localities donated 696 cases.

As per official reports, Central YMA donated 100 cases, SBI Officers Association donated 200 cases, while 170 cases were purchased from donations made by various individuals.

These bottled water will be handed-over to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar.