Indigo Airlines Grants Rebate On Pineapple Shipment To Delhi And Kolkata

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2022: Responding promptly to the request of Tripura government, Indigo Airlines has revised it’s air fare for pineapple transportation from the state. The Chief Secretary Kumar Alok in a tweet said that the farmers will pay Rs 12 per kilo for transportation to New Delhi and fixed Rs 9 per kilo for transportation to Kolkata.

”On our follow up, Indigo reduced the price for shipment of pineapple up to Kolkata and Delhi. Now farmers need to pay Rs 12/kg up to Delhi and Rs 9/kg up to Kolkata for 300+ kg pineapple. Our farmers will be able to ship large quantities of pineapple now”, the Chief Secretary tweeted.

Meanwhile in a separate programme, Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Pranajit Singha Roy flagged off a consignment of six metric tonnes of pineapple to New Delhi from Horticulture Research Complex at Nagicherra under West Tripura district.

Speaking to the reporters after flagging off ceremony, Singha Roy said, “Previous governments lagged outlook and failed to utilise ‘Queen’ variety pineapple as resource to facelift the state’s image. After the formation of our government, his excellency President of India, Ram Nath Kovind declared its a state fruit on June 07, 2018. After the Tripura government gave enough emphasis on the potentiality of ‘Queen’variety pineapple, it has received huge appreciation in national and international markets.”

He also said “Back to back consignments of ‘Queen’ Pineapple will leave Tripura for other states till August this year while ‘Kew’ Variety will be sent to the national markets duing the last four months of 2022.”