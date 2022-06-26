Manipur CM Announces Reward For Successful Conduct Of 3 Kidney Transplant Surgeries In JNIMS 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today announced a reward worth of Rs 5 lakhs towards the dedicated team of doctors, nurses and other technical staffs of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), who were involved in successfully conducting three kidney transplant surgeries.

Addressing the mediapersons, Singh informed that these surgeries were successfully conducted for three patients – Takhellambam Bikramjit Singh hailing from Kakching; Kimsary from Tuisonjang Village in Churachandpur; and Hanso Wungleng hailing from Winitang in Ukhrul District.

He further noted that all these 3 patients are beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The Chief Minister praised the doctors, nurses, and others, thereby referring the first successful kidney transplant by Manipur-based government hospitals – a ‘significant accomplishment’.

He noted that several residents of the northeastern state had difficulty paying for kidney transplants, hence the state government had initiated measures to revamp the infrastructure and facilities of JNIMS.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “A team of doctors at JNIMS have successfully conducted 3 Kidney Transplant operations. In recognition of their achievement, I have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.Also, it gives me immense delight to share that all 3 patients are beneficiaries of #AyushmanBharat”