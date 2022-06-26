Manipur : Narcotics Worth Of Rs 589 Crores Disposed In Bishnupur  

NET Web Desk

In line with the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking’, the Manipur Chief Minister – N Biren Singh today destroyed nearly 6500 kg of narcotic drugs worth of Rs 205 crores at Sunusiphai under Bishnupur district.

According to reports, these seized contraband substances included – around 3000 kg of ganja; 14 kg of Heroin No 4; 420 kg of ice drug or crystal methamphetamine; 104 kg of WY tablets; 3482 kg of SP tablets among others.

This programme was jointly organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Manipur Police Department.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Towards a better Manipur, one step at a time. On this International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, we have disposed drugs worth Rs 589 Crores.”

Meanwhile, during the occasion, the Manipur CM has also inaugurated the state’s first government-run De-addiction Centre – Anouba Mangal at Sunusiphai, which will be directly operated by Manipur’s Social Welfare Department.

Equipped with adequate infrastructure, this De-addiction Centre will be run by trained staffs and professionals.

Singh recalled that the state government’s launched ‘War on Drugs Campaign’ in November 2018; in an effort to safeguard the youths from negative impacts of drug consumption and illicit trafficking.

He further remarked that during the first year of his administration, 1674 drug-related cases were registered; while 2104 people had been detained.