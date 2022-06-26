Meghalaya Government Striving To Uplift Economic Status Of Rabha Community : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma on Sunday noted that state administration intends to consider special assistance for uplifting the economic status of Rabha community – ‘an integral part of the northeastern state’.

He announced the same, while addressing the 8th Biennial Conference of the All Rabha Students Union of Meghalaya-cum-4th Baiko Dera Festival held today at Manikganj village in North Garo Hills.

Happy to be amongst our Rabha brothers & sisters at the 4th Baikho Dera Festival & the 8th Biennial Conference of the All Rabha Students’ Union of Meghalaya (ARSUM) at Manikganj, North Garo Hills District@PMOIndia @MundaArjun pic.twitter.com/aRWfuqLrJz — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 26, 2022

Marking a comparison with the preservation of legacy and adapting to changing circumstances, the chief minister issued a warning that people’s culture and heritage are their community’s historical identity and should never be lost, even as technology transforms society.

“The advent of technology has revolutionized society, but its equally important to know their roots and ensuring to safeguard the interest of the community,” said the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “The Rabha community have always been an integral part of Meghalaya. As a Govt, we will continue to uplift the community & promote the identity of all our tribes. Extremely impressed to see this community close to their roots. As tribals, our roots are our pride”

“Our tribal & indigenous communities are gaining the rightful place they deserve in the country, it will be a matter of great honour to have our 1st Tribal President of the country & this will our collective victory & a new milestone for all our tribals of India” – he further added.