Meghalaya Governor Slams Agnipath Scheme As ‘Fraud’; Urges Centre For Reconsideration 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik alleged that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme is a “fraud” with the hopes of aspiring soldiers. He further noted that individuals who retire from Indian Army after 4 years without receiving pension would hardly attract any marriage proposal.

Malik, who has earlier served as Governor of J&K, pleaded the central government to “reconsider” the new scheme, which will employ youths as soldiers on a contract basis.

According to reports, 75% of the soldiers will retire after four years of service with the benefit of pension or health insurance.

Addressing the mediapersons, “future jawans will train for six months, and they will have six months of leave. After three years of job, when they return to their homes, they will hardly get any marriage proposal.”

“The Agnipath programme is against future jawans and a swindle with their dreams,” added Malik.

The Governor also mentioned of raising the issue of farmers during their agitation against the three now-repealed farm laws, and now will speak about the youth and their issues.