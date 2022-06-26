Narcotics Worth Over Rs 117 Crores Seized In Nagaland; Since June 2021 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Police has confiscated psychotropic drugs worth of Rs 117.28 crore since June 2021; informed a senior official of the Narcotic Cell.

Speaking on the topic ‘supply reduction scenario in Nagaland’ during the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Sunday, the Superintendent of Police (Narcotic Cell) – Bendang Jamir noted that since June 2021, drugs worth Rs 117,28,32,220 have been seized from various locations of the northeastern state.

The seizure includes 16.75 kg of brown sugar (Rs 33.5 crore), 8.93 kg of heroin (Rs 26.79 crore), 5.8 kg of Methamphetamine (Rs 17.4 crore), 86.98 kg of opium (Rs 8.69 crore), 2,903 kg of ganja (29.03 crore), 57,812 packets of imported cigarette (Rs 1.15 crore), 1,35,107 Yaba tablets (Rs 27.02 lakh), 1,79,369 numbers of synthetic drugs (Rs 35.87 lakh), 2,362 bottles of cough syrup (Rs 7.08 lakh).

The SP further added that despite significant drug and other psychotropic substance seizures by law enforcement, Nagaland has a high consumer rate because of unmanned or unchecked entry and exit points, particularly along the international border at Noklak and Mon districts and the state-border shared with Assam.

The officer emphasized the necessity for a robust structure to be established between law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, including the general public, to stop drug traffickers from smuggling their goods.