Tripura BJP’s Ally IPFT To Merge With TIPRA Motha Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2022: Tripura’s ruling BJP allied partner IPFT splited in two groups, one is led by its president Narendra Chandra Debbarma while the other is led by its former general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia. The group of Jamatia will have decided to join TIPRA Motha due to internal quarrels within the party.

At a press conference on Saturday, supporters of Jamatia claimed that the IPFT had split in two. The self-proclaimed president, who was forcibly occupied instead of the elected president, is running the IPFT.

They directly targeted Revenue Minister NC Debbarma, saying Mevar Kumar Jamatia took over as party president after winning the election.

However, NC Debbarma has captured the entire party by declaring himself the self-proclaimed president. Therefore, on July 02, all the supporters of Jamatia will join TIPRA Motha.

According to them, NC Debbarma was repeatedly requested to make the demand in the Assembly for Tipraland but it was never raised. They further alleged that the IPFT, led by NC Debbarma, is now functioning as the BJP’s B team, as a result, it is not possible to work.

Reacting in this regard, Jamatia said, “They did not tell me that they were going to change parties. As a result, I can’t say anything right now.” The decision will be taken later in consultation with them, he said.