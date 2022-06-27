AICC Delegates Meet Tripura CM, Seeks Intervention To Stop Violence Unleashed By Alleged BJP-Backed Hoodlums

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2022 : A high-level delegation of the All India Congress Committee led by Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday met with Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala and sought his intervention to stop the activities of violence unleashed allegedly by the BJP-backed hoodlums after the announcement of by-election results on June 26.

The delegation also included- Deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Gourav Gogoi, Congress MP Naseerudding Hossain and CWC member and Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar. They apprised the CM Dr Saha about the prevailing law and order situation across the state.

After meeting with the Tripura CM, Chowdhury in a press conference said “Dr Saha heard all our complaints and assured us of providing full support. In case there is any need, then the door is also open for our leaders. We express our gratitude for his positive outlook for the opposition party.”

“However, we are shocked at the response of the CM. He said that he is still fighting to get a good grip of everything. He is making untiring efforts to restore peace and tranquillity everywhere in the state. He also admitted the fact that he doesn’t support violence activities and this culture has to be wiped out from the state. We have lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and anticipate that the repetition of such untoward incidents would happen further.”

This delegation of the AICC also met with Tripura Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha at his residence and visited the injured persons at state’s top referral hospital i.e. GBP hospital.

Meanwhile, CWC member and Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar appealed to the people of this state to wipe away the saffron party, which is being ruled by the hoodlums as it is maligning the image of the state. “The naked face of the BJP karyakartas involved in gundaism has been before and after the by-election. Our candidate Sudip Roy Barman won the election while electorates were restricted to exercise their rights in favour of Asish Kumar Saha. Even a police constable was not spared by the BJP karyakartas. Romi Miah, a worker of the Congress party is undergoing treatment who was grievously injured. The worker hails from a poverty-trodden family”, he added.

Dr Kumar said “Hence, the hoodlums backed by BJP in Tripura are making all possible efforts to suppress and terrorize the people of the state. We firmly believe that the people of Tripura will no longer fear the BJP karyakartas. These gundas will be resisted. Those hooligans feel terrorising people will help the BJP to remain in power. The Congress party will not let this happen. Rahul Gandhi is tense over the present situation in Tripura.”

Terming yesterday’s violence activities in front of Congress Bhavan a complete failure of the state police administration, he said “The Congress Bhavan is attacked and the police station is located 10 metres away on the opposite side. The police could have avoided it, but law and order protectors are letting this happen intentionally.”