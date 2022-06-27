Arunachal Pradesh : Public Toilet Converted Into Grocery Store; Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju Takes Cognizance 

NET Web Desk

Daily concerns of having adequate restrooms, point to the availability of a secure and convenient public amenity. Given the significance of this area as fundamental requirement for a socially-inclusive society, the stakeholders are presently erecting public toilets alongside streets.

Keeping in view of the concerned advantages, the Union Minister of Law and Justice – Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated a public toilet along the Naharlagun daily market in January 1, 2015. The facility was constructed through his MP fund.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote “I’ve just received this picture from a well wisher. The concern Department may kindly take necessary action. Or I will formally initiate a proper action.”

Meanwhile, Rijiju recently took to Twitter to denounce the disrespectful and irresponsible actions of tourists.

He mentioned about a video trending online, which shows tourists behaving irresponsibly.

Expressing his displeasure on Twitter, the Union Law Minister urged visitors to respect “local sentiments” and preserve the beauty of their nation.