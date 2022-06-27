Arunachal Pradesh : Public Toilet Converted Into Grocery Store; Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju Takes Cognizance 

- NET Web Desk
Daily concerns of having adequate restrooms, point to the availability of a secure and convenient public amenity. Given the significance of this area as fundamental requirement for a socially-inclusive society, the stakeholders are presently erecting public toilets alongside streets.
Keeping in view of the concerned advantages, the Union Minister of Law and Justice – Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated a public toilet along the Naharlagun daily market in January 1, 2015. The facility was constructed through his MP fund.
Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote “I’ve just received this picture from a well wisher. The concern Department may kindly take necessary action. Or I will formally initiate a proper action.”
I've just received this picture from a well wisher. The concern Department may kindly take necessary action. Or I will formally initiate a proper action. pic.twitter.com/KZPuKXHEJ7
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 26, 2022
Meanwhile, Rijiju recently took to Twitter to denounce the disrespectful and irresponsible actions of tourists.
He mentioned about a video trending online, which shows tourists behaving irresponsibly.
Expressing his displeasure on Twitter, the Union Law Minister urged visitors to respect “local sentiments” and preserve the beauty of their nation.
Please don't mar the beauty of our own country. We must respect the local sentiments and behave as responsible citizens anywhere and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/H8K66VqEq0
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 24, 2022