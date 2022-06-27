Assam : Higher Secondary (HS) Examination Results Declared; CM Sarma Congratulates Successful Students 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) today declared the Class 12 examination results for Arts, Commerce and Science stream.

The overall pass percentage for HS examination in the Arts & Commerce Stream is 83.48 per cent & 87.27&% respectively. While, in the Science stream, the total pass percentage stands at 92.19%.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes – Ranoj Pegu today received the results of Assam HS final examination results from the Chairman of AHSEC – Rukma Gohain Barua.

Taking to Twitter, Pegu wrote “Received the results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations from the Chairman of #AHSEC, Shri Rukma Gohain Barua. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of AHSEC for timely release of the results. These are good results.”

“I wish all the students who had appeared for the exam all good luck.” – he further added.

In the Arts stream, a total of 1,56,107 students appeared in the examination and 29,487 students have secured first division (60 percent marks and above), 52,944 students secured second division, and 47,893 students secured third division.

Out of 15,199 students who appeared for the exam under commerce stream, 5018 students received a first division, 5186 students secured a second division. While, 3060 students secured a third division.

Meanwhile, out of 33,534 students who appeared for the HS exam under the Science stream, 20171 students earned a first division, 9833 students – a second division, and 911 students secured a third division.