Assam : Manipur Shiv Sena Chief Not Allowed To Meet Rebel Legislators; Security Tightened In Hotel 

NET Web Desk

Security arrangements were tightened in the Guwahati luxury hotel on Monday, where rebel Maharashtra legislators led by Shiv Sena leader – Eknath Shinde are camping, as advocates, senior police personnel and government representatives were seen entering the hotel.

The President of Shiv Sena in Manipur – M Tombi Singh, also arrived to meet the dissident legislators, but was denied access into its premises. Singh intended to tell the legislators not to sow division within the party.

Despite the fact that access to the hotel has been restricted since June 22, when the MLAs arrived in Guwahati from Surat, a proper register is being followed as of Monday morning to track who is entering and leaving.

Prior to opening the gates, the security forces asked everyone for their names. Names and vehicle identification numbers have been entered into the register. Even hotel staffs were also asked to provide evidence of identities, before allowed to enter the hotel.

“We are maintaining the register from today. We don’t know why it has been started suddenly. We are doing what we have been told,” a police official told PTI.

The Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) – Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been inside the hotel since morning, while Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta reached there around noon.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) – Gyanendra Tripathi came to the hotel, while a car carrying a board mentioning the chief engineer of the Water Resource Department also entered the campus. Their vehicles left the hotel after around two hours.

It was challenging to identify the people inside the vehicles, since either the windows were covered with curtains or the occupants wore face masks.

A group of individuals driving around with boards reading “Lawyer, Gauhati High Court” were also seen entering the hotel.