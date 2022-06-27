India Will Move Forward With Strength Of Northeastern Regions : Union Agriculture Minister – Narendra Tomar 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare – Narendra Singh Tomar noted that central government intends to realize the vision of all-round & balanced development across the country.

Addressing an event organized at the North-East Agri Expo in Chumaokedima, Tomar stated that “the Northeast Region cannot be overlooked when it comes to all-round development. Therefore, through the schemes-programmes, funding and institutions of the government, its our constant endeavour that the northeastern region should not depend on anyone, but should stand on its own feet and be able to contribute its fullest to the country’s development.”

“PM Modi always believed that if the strength of Northeast will increase, then the country’s strength will consolidate and with this strength the nation will move forward.” – mentioned the union minister.

“That is why the Prime Minister visits this area time and again and he has also asked his cabinet ministers to visit this area regularly and understand the difficulties here and quickly solve the problems related to their departments. He launched many schemes for the development of the Northeast in the last few years, so that the neglect which has been done here for years can be compensated,” – added the Union Agriculture Minister.

Besides, the Union Minister also launched the Honey Testing Laboratory at Nagaland’s Dimapur, which will help beekeepers and processors for testing the honey produced.

He also visited the Bamboo Museum and Organic AC Market. During these events, the Agriculture Minister of Nagaland – G. Kaito, Chief Secretary – J. Alam, Central Horticulture Commissioner – Prabhat Kumar, other senior officials and distinguished people, farmers and scientists were also present.