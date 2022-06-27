Manipur CM Flags-Off Relief Assistance & Disaster Response Team For Flood-Hit Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today flagged-off vehicles, carrying relief assistance & 40 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in order to extend support towards the flood-affected victims of Assam.

These relief materials prepared by the Department of Relief & Disaster Management, incorporated of – 135 quintals of Rice, 102 bags of Dal, 120 bags of Salt, 120 boxes of Mustard oil; among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Flagged off the Relief Assistance for the flood-affected people of Assam at Kangla Gate today. The relief materials consists of 135 quintals of Rice, 102 bags of Dal, 120 bags of Salt, 120 boxes of Mustard oil etc. 40 personnel of SDRF have also been deputed for rescue operations.”

Biren expressed solidarity with the flood-affected victims and noted that around 2 lakh people had been displaced due to ongoing deluge; and are currently taking shelter in 680 relief camps.

As the neighbouring state is badly affected by flood crisis, the state administration is extending possible assistance towards the flood-affected people as a humanitarian service; he added.

Quoting the proverb “A friend in need is a friend indeed”, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of offering possible assistance to Assam during such difficult times.

He further said that the deputed SDRF volunteers and relief supplies would report to Assam’s Lakhimpur District.

In addition, several Manipuris residing along Assam were struggling with lack of food and water. A non-government team consisting of volunteers from Meitei Leepun and the Chief Minister’s Martial Arts group would also be dispatched to the predominantly Manipuri-populated cities of Silchar, Hojai, and Lumding.