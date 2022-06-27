Manipur : Deplorable Condition Of Tamenglong-Khongsang Stretch; Leads Transport Associations To Call-For Indefinite Shutdown 

NET Web Desk

Marking stir against the Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt Limited’s inability to repair the Tamenglong-Khongsang stretch, the Drivers Association & the Taxi Owners Association of Tamenglong have enforced an indefinite shutdown, which commenced from Sunday midnight.

According to IFP report, a joint road assessment was conducted by the Drivers Association & Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt Limited on June 16.

Following the inspection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Drivers Association Tamenglong and Shivalaya Construction Company.

In accordance with this agreement, the construction company had assured to repair the crumbling section of the road within three days.

However, the construction company failed to repair the dilapidated road portion along Tamenglong-Khongsang road, despite the concerned assurances; notified the President of Drivers Association Tamenglong – Gaikaopou Gonmei.

Passengers are required to get down, in order to push & pull their vehicles across the deteriorated stretches.

The double-lane construction of Tamenglong-Khongsang road is being done by Shivalaya Construction Company under the supervision of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

As per Gonmei, a joint inspection of Tamenglong District Administration, Drivers Association, Traders Association, Taxi Owners Association, and the joint forum for Transport Welfare Association will be conducted today, and decision will be undertaken regarding the next measures.