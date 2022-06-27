Meghalaya Villages Devastated By Flood & Landslide Crisis  

NET Web Desk

As the team continues to restore connectivity and offer assistance to the impacted hamlets, the amount of devastation and life-losses caused by the ongoing deluge across Meghalaya is unimaginable and probably unknown till date.

In an effort to rehabilitate these flood-ravaged areas, the Indian Air Force (IAF), concerned departments, ministers & communities are working tirelessly under the guidance of the Meghalaya CM.

Recently, Sangma visited remote villages – BolsalA’ding, Wagesik, Malikhona, Siju Dobakol among others which were affected by the worst flood crisis.

It took him almost 10 kms of walk through the slushy and hilly terrains of Baghmara & Siju and perilous boat ride in the fast-flowing stream to reach these affected regions of South Garo Hills.

In the mid of June, downpour records in Mawsynram and Cherrapunji was seen tumbling. While, Meghalaya celebrates its 50th Statehood year, the rainfall in June seems to overpass the last 50 years record in the wettest place of the earth.

Due to the catastrophe, one of the greatest flash floods, landslides, and ultimately flooding across 8 districts had occurred.

The entire state machinery led by Sangma, has been striving towards restoration of stretch & bridges connectivity, providing relief to stranded and flood-affected residents, and rebuilding the regions from scratch.

IAF choppers rescued the stranded, through 13 trips since June 17 in Maheskhola, Nekora, Bandrasora and Rangthangsora of South Garo Hills; and air-dropped 25-30 quintals of essential commodities – rice, dal, cooking oil, milk, sugar, tea, blankets, tarpaulin etc to the villagers.

Several bridges, dwellings have been destroyed. While, landslides have snapped road links along 38 stretches, including – portions of NH, inter-district & village roads in East Jaintia Hills, South Garo Hills & South West Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya.

NH62 from Rongdong to Baghmara connecting Siju has been severely damaged and would need time and effort to clear the debris.

A similar impact was seen in NH6 near Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills, where towns were disconnected owing to massive landslides.

A total of 34 lives have been lost since April 1, an entire family of 3 died due to landslide in Dangar, East Khasi Hills.

While, the Meghalaya CM handed-over cheques towards ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakhs to the loved ones of the deceased.

Sangma also visited numerous distant hamlets, and was seen walking from Siju Dobakkol to Rongdong for interacting with the affected families, and evaluate the damages caused to NH 62 by the landslides and road erosion.

Additionally, he examined the ongoing clearing efforts being initiated by the PWD (Roads) from Nongalbibra to Siju; and instructed the district administration to ensure that relief aids reach even the remotest settlements.

Several bridges over Damalgre Mellim Boldamgre stretch has been washed-away.

However, restoration work in Adugre-Purakhasia Road, Siju-Tolegre road along Garo Hills have already commenced.