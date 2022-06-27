Mizoram Church To Donate Financial Assistance For Flood-Relief Operations Along Assam’s Silchar 

NET Web Desk

The Presbyterian Church of Mizoram today decided to donate financial assistance worth of Rs 8 lakhs for initiating relief operations along the flood-ravaged Cachar district of Assam.

During a meeting, the flood situation in Assam was thoroughly discussed, and it was unanimously decided to provide assistance of Rs 8 lakh for the flood-affected people of Silchar town and its nearby areas in Cachar district; informed the moderator of Synod – Rev Vanlalnghaka Ralte.

“We have decided to give Rs 8 lakh for the flood victims in Silchar town and nearby villages as a humanitarian gesture and show our love for them at this trying time,” he said.

Ralte remarked that he alongwith Synod secretary – Rev ZD Lalhmachhuana would leave for Silchar on Tuesday afternoon to hand over the assistance to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar – Keerthi Jalli.

Meanwhile, the Kolasib sub-headquarters of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday handed over Rs 50,000 each to the Cachar DC, and YMA Silchar branch, as a gesture of support towards the flood-affected victims.

Due to the ongoing flood catastrophe, people stranded in Silchar town are having trouble getting access to drinking water. Therefore, the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) has made the decision to offer bottled water to the stranded residents, in light of the deluge.

In line with the endeavour, the NGO on Sunday delivered 1183 cases of bottled-water (approx 15,000 litres) to the trapped residents.