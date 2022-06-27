NABARD Representatives Apprise Governor On Developmental Initiatives Undertaken Across Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today interacted with the officials of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) at Raj Bhavan; where the representatives apprised Kambhampati about several crucial initiative undertaken across the northeastern state.

This team included officers, led by the General Manager (GM) of NABARD, Mizoram Regional Office – KVSSLV Prasada Rao.

During the meeting, Kambhampati appreciated the valuable roles played by NABARD within Mizoram for important developmental activities.

He urged the NABARD officials to continue providing financial assistance to the state’s agencies and the individuals for launching initiatives, especially along the agriculture and allied sectors.

Additionally, Kambhampati emphasized the significance of expanding livelihood opportunities in the backyard poultry and inland fisheries sectors.

Rao highlighted the NABARD efforts initiated across Mizoram, which includes – refinancing to the state banks, financial support towards the creation of rural infrastructure under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), construction of warehousing facilities under Warehousing Infrastructure Fund; and various developmental initiatives in farm and off-farm sectors.

According to DIPR report, the NABARD extended refinance of Rs.115 crore to the Mizoram Rural Banks and Mizoram Coop. Apex Bank during 2021-22.

The sanctions to the Government of Mizoram under RIDF amounted to Rs.311 crore during 2021-22, taking the cumulative sanction to Rs.1907 crore to the State Government. There are about 495 ongoing projects and the drawable balance is Rs.440 crore. Quick implementation of the ongoing projects is crucial to avail of the funds under RIDF.

Shri T Guite, DGM and Shri Diginjay Rawal, Asst. Manager from NABARD were also present in this meeting.