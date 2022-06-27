Railways To Transport Relief Supplies To Flood-Ravaged Northeastern States; Free-Of-Cost 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Railways will transport all relief materials to the flood-ravaged north eastern states, free-of-cost.

According to the spokesperson of North East Frontier Railways (NFR), this service will be applicable for the delivery of inter-state and intra-state aid and relief supplies by parcel vans or second class, luggage-cum-guard van and cargo trains.

All types of freight charges have been waived-off for the purpose from any part of the country to the region and no ancillary charges like demurrage, wharfage or others will be charged for the transportation of relief materials, he said.

Less than standard composition rakes can be booked with relief materials for the flood affected region and non-governmental organizations can send relief materials free of cost to the flood affected areas of the region like those of the government. NGOs would, however, require proper approval from the divisional railway mangers, who have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities, including attaching additional coaches or vans to various northeast bound trains.

In case of NGOs, the consignor or consignee must be the District Magistrate or Deputy Commissioner (DC) in whose jurisdiction the dispatching or the receiving station is situated, the spokesperson added.