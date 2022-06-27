Sikkim Government Raises Awareness On Driver Laws; Stresses On Accidental Insurances, Welfare Schemes 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to generate awareness about benefits of schemes addressed for the registered drivers under the Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 2021; the Secretary of Labour Department – Namrata Thapa today convened a meeting with the Drivers Association at Conference Hall of Shram Bhawan in Sokeythang.

The meeting was also attended by the Joint Labour Commissioner – Tashi Wangmu Sherpa, officers and staff of the Labour Department, and drivers’ association members from the State.

According to official report, this scheme will build a comprehensive database of the unorganized workforce; thereby delivering social security schemes implemented by the Central and State government.

An open discussion was also organized, where all queries of the concerned drivers were laid before the chair and were discussed thoroughly. A series of suggestions were put forth on the table by the members, and the panel welcomed their valuable inputs and assured that the department will take up necessary course of action ahead.

The vision of the scheme was supported by stakeholders, while the chair took into consideration of the comments raised during the discussion. Overall the meeting brought much insight into the benefits of the schemes.

The Secretary further informed that the drivers can register on the e-SHRAM portal where each registered one will be provided with a unique Universal Account Number (UAN) and they can avail various benefits of the social security schemes.

She also informed that the workers registered under the scheme will be given accidental Insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

Earlier, the Joint Labour Commissioner briefed the association members about The Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 2021.

This act intends to provide a comprehensive database on the entire spectrum of Workforce, Intermediaries or Service-Providers or Sub-Service Providers, Owners, Employers and Establishments and annual licensing of Service-Providers or Sub Service-Providers.

It aims to empower various programme-implementing agencies to effectively initiate plethora of existing welfare-schemes and capacitate the state government to frame rules, regulation, guidelines and programmes for improving the working and living conditions of labourers; thereby safeguarding them from being exploitated by their employers.

Its worthy to note that the department had issued toll-free number to register labour queries : 18003451474.