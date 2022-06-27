Sikkim Hosts Quiz Contest ‘ANVESHA 2022’; Raising Awareness On Official Statistical Procedures 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is organizing the iconic week-long celebrations under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which commenced from June 27 and will culminate on July 3.

As part of the week-long celebrations, the National Statistical Office, Field Operations Division, Regional Office Gangtok today organized the quiz contest ANVESHA 2022, an official statistics for college/university students & alumni at the Forest Secretariat Conference Hall in Deorali, Gangtok.

The event intends to raise awareness on official statistics and enlightening the young minds about various facets of Indian official statistical system.

Officials from NSO(FOD), RO Gangtok, DESM&E, Govt. of Sikkim and the students and faculty members of participating colleges also attended the occasion.

The quiz contest was conducted by the noted Quiz masters – Diwakar Basnet and Dipak Tamang.

A total of nine teams from seven different colleges across Gangtok participated in the quiz contest. Following the preliminary round, 5 teams qualified for the final round.

In final round, ‘Team B’ of ‘Nar Bdr Bhandari College, Tadong’ emerged as the Winner of Anvesha 2022 quiz contest.

The team from ‘Harkamaya College of Education, Tadong’ stood as the First Runner-up and ‘Team A’ of ‘Nar Bdr Bhandari College, Tadong’ won the second Runner-up position. The prizes were awarded to the participants by the dignitaries present during the program.