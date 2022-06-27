SNS Mulls For Restoration Of Lost Nepali Seats Along Sikkim Assembly 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) pushed for the restoration of lost seat reservation for the Sikkimese Nepalese people in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, which was illegally snatched away in 1979. This political right strongly protected under Article 371 F of the Indian Constitution; aims to address several ongoing political issues.

Addressing a press conference on ‘8th May Tripartite Agreement’s Golden Jubilee Celebration’ in Namchi Central Park, the General Secretary of SNS – Passang Sherpa noted that “SKM party has remarked several times, and even reflected into its manifesto on restoration of lost Nepali seat, but failed to resolve the issue. We kindly ask them to take action, and if they do, we are even willing to carry their bags for the cause because Article 371 F is Sikkim’s soul, which will resolve numerous political concerns.”

He mentioned that despite 42 years, the centre has failed to meet the demands. As a result, the Nepali community lost its sense of belongingness, which is now eroding day-by-day. If we recover the lost issue, we will be able to restore the identity.

The function witnessed deliberation on various contemporary issues along with the understanding of our history. Other issues highlighted includes – Nepali Seat Reservation, rampant corruption in the state administration, fake documents and mushrooming illegal trade license, illicit land transfer to outsiders.

The gatherings were further apprised about the resolutions passed on 8th May 2022; regarding the demand of inclusion of 8th May Agreement and Article 371F in the school curriculum and formation of a committee comprising of political parties, organizations and individuals to reach an amicable solutions regarding issues faced by Sikkimese society during the recent times.

Meanwhile, the function was also addressed by SNS President – Bharat Basnett, Chief Patron – Tseten Tashi, State Coordinator – Sonam Tshering Sherpa.