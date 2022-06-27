Tripura : Large-scale Proxy Voting Helped CM Saha To Conquest By-Polls; Asserts CPI-M Leader – Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2022 : Tripura’s former chief minister and CPI-M Politburo member Manik Sarkar on Monday claimed that the large-scale of proxy voting favoured BJP candidate Prof Dr Manik Saha to achieve conquest in the by-election from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency under West Tripura district.

Expressing discontent over the plight of people who lost their shops due to the alleged BJP-back miscreants had set fire on three shops at Shyamalibazar area here in Agartala city late on Sunday night, Sarkar on Monday visited the spot and met with the victims.

On Monday, a delegation of CPIM met with the victims and their family members. Sarkar was accompanied by party’s state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, Left Front state convenor Narayan Kar, MLAs Tapan Chakraborty, Ratan Bhowmik and Sudhan Das.

He said “The ruling BJP restrained electorates to cast their votes. Fake votes were carried out on the day of polling in the recently held by-election in Tripura and constituted an attack on the actual voters. What is going on? There is nothing to say.”

Being asked whether CPIM leaders would meet with the government regarding the violence, the former CM said “Where is the government? For large scale proxy voting, the newly elected CM Dr Manik Saha won the election in his assembly constituency.”

Speaking to reporters here, Chowdhury said that the BJP-backed miscreants had triggered violence among people which started before the by-election and continued till late night of Sunday last.

“The hooligans of BJP destroyed the houses, utensils, books of children, music instruments, electricity line even they didn’t leave the urinal and bathroom of the poor people and daily wagers. The hoodlums even looted their money”, said Chowdhury and compared the BJP-ruled state as ‘reign of anarchy’.

The CPI-M state secretary said “The ruling BJP is using the unemployed youths as a tool for staging violence. Despite announcing so many schemes, people are not accepting the BJP. As the denizens lost their faith in the party, an atmosphere of fear psychosis is prevailing across the state. They won’t be capable of fulfilling their agendas in the coming days. BJP’s days are numbered due to such untoward incidents taking place across the state.”

In the by-election held recently in Tripura, BJP bagged three seats while Congress retained one. Chief Minister Dr Saha was one of the candidates who contested from 8-Town Bardowali and won more than 17, 000 votes defeating Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha who was once a BJP MLA.