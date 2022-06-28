Assam CM Visits Bajali To Assess Damages, Interacts With Flood-Affected Victims 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, induced by heavy and persistent rainfall has displaced more than 21 lakh people; while the death toll have mounted to 134.

In view of the devastating scenario, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi under Bajali District to understand the current situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river.

He was accompanied by the Cabinet Minister For Panchayat & Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs – Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM has also interacted with the flood-affected victims, and assured them of all possible assistance.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi, Bajali to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river along with my Cabinet colleague Shri @RanjeetkrDass. Also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.”