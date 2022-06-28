IIM-Shillong, Manipur University Inks Pact To Promote Entrepreneurship & Skill Development 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manipur University on Monday, with an intent to foster entrepreneurship and skill development.

It was signed by the Director of IIM-Shillong – Prof DP Goyal and Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Manipur University – Prof N Lokendra Singh.

This initiative aims to support the areas of business management, training and consultancy activities, business development and promotion of sustainable livelihood, student entrepreneurship and skill development, business incubation centres, faculty training and joint research collaboration in the field of management science, social science and humanities.

The Manipur University Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development have systemized a one-day national seminar on ‘Startups and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in India’ in collaboration with IIM Shillong, which comprised of short & long-term events pertaining to local populace and community.

“IIM-Shillong will play a significant part in the growth of Northeastern regions. The conditions for entrepreneurship are excellent. We assist young people in the Northeast with business formation and marketing,” – remarked Prof Goyal.