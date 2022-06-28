Implement Central Scheme To Rejuvenate Waterbodies : High Court To Meghalaya Government 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya High Court (HC) has directed the state administration to implement a central scheme, which aims to revitalize the water bodies.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Monday, a two-member bench led by the Chief Justice – Sanjib Banerjee noted that people residing around these waterbodies should be made aware of the significance of maintaining cleanliness across the vicinity of these rivers, streams.

“It is hoped that the project is taken up in right earnest and, for a start, all water-bodies are kept clean and people living around them made aware of the importance of keeping the water-bodies clean,” the court said.

In response to the order, the Meghalaya Government remarked that 75 waterbodies in each district with a minimum pondage area of one acre needed to be revitalized, including the restoration of ecological and productive importance.

The bench also directed the state government to report on the progress of the scheme in an affidavit.

The court, however, said that as far as the Umiam Lake is concerned, the filth around it is visible.

“Future efforts should be made to ensure that revellers are kept in check and appropriate disincentives are put in place to ensure that plastic, trash or other garbage are not willy nilly thrown into the waters,” it said.