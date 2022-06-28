ITCA Representatives Calls-On Mizoram Governor; Discusses Ways To Promote ‘Space Technology’ Among Meritorious Pupils 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The founding member & advisory council member of Bangalore’s Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) – Dr SK Prasad today called-on the Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Mizoram Governor & ITCA member discussed about measures to encourage Mizoram’s meritorious students to study “space technology”.

Responding to the endeavour, the Governor stated that the northeastern state has deserving students who can compete at the national level; and would like to study space technology, if offered an opportunity.

The Governor also expressed gratitude towards Dr Prasad and his team for visiting the state to explore the possibility of raising awareness among students, about Space Technology subject.

Meanwhile, the Governor advised the ITCA representatives to co-ordinate with the Department of Higher & Technical Education, Mizoram University, NIT Mizoram, Polytechnics, Science & Technology Department and Science Teachers Association of Mizoram to identify such meritorious students who are interested in the subject.

Dr SK Prasad also conveyed that the purpose of their visit is to introduce the students of Higher Secondary and University Degree to the field of Space Technology.