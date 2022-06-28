Manipur Bags 3 Awards During Recently-Concluded “World Organic Expo-2022”

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has bagged three awards during the recently-concluded “World Organic Expo-2022”, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Represented by the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation and Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), the state has clinched three awards from the exhibition.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh confirmed the news.

These honour includes – First Prize to MOMA for Showcasing Wonderful Organic Products; Second Prize for Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation in supporting cultivators to excel in Horticulture Farming & Conserving Soil with Branding of MANIFRESH; Third Prize has been secured by the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Manipur for achieving objectives of the mission.

Its worthy to note that the ‘World Organic Expo’ provides an excellent platform to cultivators for showcasing organic products, innovation and advancements and reach the target audience.