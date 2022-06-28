Meghalaya : Illicit Sand-Mining Brings Ecological Destruction Along Waterbodies In Garo Hills; 10 Pumping Machines Seized

NET Web Desk

In order to halt extensive illicit sand-mining along waterbodies, police operations have been initiated in the plain belt area of West Garo Hills.

Keeping in view of the destruction, the West Garo Hills police on Monday conducted several illegal sand excavation raids in Chibinang, adjacent to Phulbari.

During the operation, the security forces have confiscated 10 power generators and pumping equipment from Bangalkata village.

According to reports, when police units rushed to the scene, numerous offenders were engaged into dredging sand from the river bed. This forced the operators to flee, leaving behind their equipment.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills – V S Rathore, “the teams have seized all the equipment and handed it over to the forest department. We are continuing the operation to put a halt onto this unlawful trade.”