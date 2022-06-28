Mizoram CM Attends ’27th Annual General Assembly Of Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank’ In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today graced the ’27th Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Annual General Assembly’ held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl; and praised overall functioning of the bank.

He also made a clarion call towards all stakeholders to put collaborative efforts and remember their significance in ensuring the growth of this 40-yrs-old bank.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank’ currently incorporates of – 22 branches, which are all interconnected through a CBS.

They have 22 Mizo-language-based ATMs and 2 Mobile ATM vans. It presently comprises of 10 Board of Directors.