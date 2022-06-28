Nagaland Strives To Become Garbage-Free State; CM Rio Calls-For Combined Efforts To Bring Difference 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today emphasized the necessity of promoting cleanliness to transform Nagaland into a garbage-free state; and added that the effort should become a way of life.

Addressing the State function for cleanest ULBs and Wards award-2022, Rio called-for awareness from the village level to cities; and highlighted the need for innovations and initiatives in urban areas with proper roads, drainage, waste management, etc.

He also informed of discussing the matter with Department of School Education for imparting cleanliness among students, as a civic responsibility.

Rio lamented that towns in Nagaland face challenges, due to the lack of proper town planning.

“People are moving into cities in a frenzied effort to take advantage of the opportunities available here, and there is a need to keep-up with the demands. When urbanization comes, the economy grows,” he added.

Rio also highlighted the need for parks in towns across the State and urged cooperation from all facets of the society to make a difference.

The Chief Minister also released the Assessment Report and distributed the awards to the winners during the programme.

Meanwhile, the best performing ULBs were awarded under three categories. In category 1, Chumoukedima Town Council secured the first prize, while Pfutsero Town Council and Aboi Town Council came-in as the winners under category 2 and category 3 respectively.

Three special category awards were also distributed, during the event. Best performer in terms of effort went to Tuensang Town Council; ULB with best innovative solutions went to Pfutsero Town Council while Tuli Town Council won ULB with best community mobilization.