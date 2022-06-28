Nagaland : Tribes Council Urges CM Rio To Resume Oil Exploration, Extraction 

NET Web Desk

The Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) urged the Nagaland Government to resume oil exploration and extraction; and pledged full support towards the initiative.

In a letter to the Nagaland Chief Minister, a copy of which circulated to the press, the CNTC highlighted that state administration failed to initiate appropriate measures, despite constant request to resume oil exploration and extraction in Nagaland.

The advent in technology renders the utilization of petroleum fuel, and the state’s natural oil reserves will eventually become valueless in due course of time.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to utilize our natural oil reserves immediately to generate sufficient internal revenue generation for the government and also for the benefit of land owners,” – the letter further reads.

It felt that “three years is a long time to grant the PEL license.” CNTC noted that even the Champang Oil field, which has been shut-down since 1994, should be made available for extraction through an authorized natural oil Extraction Company.

Meanwhile, the tribal council expressed concern that the administration was “trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the public under the garb of a non-natural oil entity, possibly with vested interest.”